City council approves $219M Capital Improvement Plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some big projects in Eau Claire will begin after the city council approved the city's capital improvement plan for the next five years.
The plan details capital investments that will help the city achieve its strategic goals. Items in the plan cost at least $5,000 and are useful for more than one year.
Among the items: ways to handle PFAS in the water, new electric buses, squad cars and fire trucks, new water features for Fairfax Pool like a splash pad, and more.
The plan has a total dollar amount of more than $219 million.
You can read the entire CIP by clicking here.