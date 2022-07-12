City Council approves ARPA funding plans, ballot referendum, Sonnentag agreement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At Tuesday's meeting, the Eau Claire City Council approved recommendations on how to spend millions of dollars in Covid relief funds.
The city was considering where to allocate over $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. City manager Stephanie Hirsch said the main purpose of this money is to focus on two key areas. One, filling gaps in the city's capital or operating budget, and two, addressing community needs, especially those intensified by the pandemic.
City councilors also voted Tuesday to allow a referendum to be on Eau Claire ballots this November. The referendum will ask residents to see their property taxes raised in order to give the city more money to provide community services.
The proposed tax levy would bring in an additional $1 million to $1.8 million, but the resolution does not say how much more individuals would pay in property taxes.
Now that the referendum is moving forward, residents will vote on it in the November election. The exact language of the referendum question will be put forth for councilors to vote on at their July 26 meeting.
Eau Claire city councilors also approved a resolution to enter into a development agreement with Blugold Real Estate and Eau Claire Community Complex for the Sonnentag Event Center Project . The Sonnentag Center will replace UW-Eau Claire's aging Zorn Arena. Ground was broken on the complex in April.