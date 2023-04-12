City council approves funds for free bus voucher program

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

City council approves funds for free bus voucher program

  • Updated
  • 0
TRANSIT

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously to fund a program so that people experiencing homelessness can ride the bus for free.

The council voted to give $12,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the bus voucher program. They had approved the program last year, but it ended after more people used the vouchers than originally anticipated.

Before this vote, city councilor Kate Felton said numerous people spoke to the council sharing stories of how the free bus vouchers impacted their lives, and how losing them also had an effect.

"They had a guest at their facility who wasn't able to afford the trip from the warming shelter to his job at across town and actually had to make the decision to give up his warm bed that he was staying every night and sleep outside his place of work," she said. 

Felton said other speakers talked about how they used the free bus rides to find housing.

The money for the program is coming from the city's ARPA phase one funds, which is a national program where money was given to communities to speed up economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program works by giving free bus vouches out at places like Sojourner House or the public library to people in need. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you