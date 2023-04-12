City council approves funds for free bus voucher program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously to fund a program so that people experiencing homelessness can ride the bus for free.
The council voted to give $12,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the bus voucher program. They had approved the program last year, but it ended after more people used the vouchers than originally anticipated.
Before this vote, city councilor Kate Felton said numerous people spoke to the council sharing stories of how the free bus vouchers impacted their lives, and how losing them also had an effect.
"They had a guest at their facility who wasn't able to afford the trip from the warming shelter to his job at across town and actually had to make the decision to give up his warm bed that he was staying every night and sleep outside his place of work," she said.
Felton said other speakers talked about how they used the free bus rides to find housing.
The money for the program is coming from the city's ARPA phase one funds, which is a national program where money was given to communities to speed up economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program works by giving free bus vouches out at places like Sojourner House or the public library to people in need.