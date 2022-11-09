City Council approves loan for library; Half Moon Lake boardwalk project moving forward

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council Tuesday voted to approve to items that will have impacts on the community.
The council voted to approve a loan from the state to help finance the library renovation project. According to the council agenda packet, the library raised $7 million in gifts and grants to fund the project. But, some of that money will not be received until the end of 2024.
To make up the money needed now as construction is completed, the city has agreed to accept a State Trust Fund Loan not to exceed $2 million. The loan is payable over five years and the library is the one responsible for paying it.
Another topic at the city council meeting revolved around plans for a boardwalk trail along the west side of Eau Claire's Half Moon Lake.
The city council voted unanimously to send the project out for bids. The revised plan includes a raised boardwalk allowing people to go into wetlands without disturbing wildlife and vegetation. It will run from behind the tennis center adjacent to Carson Park, and lead to Rod and Gun Park.
It's estimated to cost between $1 million and $1.5 million. Once bids come in, the trail still needs final approval from the city council. If that happens, construction could start this spring.