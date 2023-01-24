City council approves 'No Mow May'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city council voted Tuesday night to approve "No Mow May," a change to an ordinance that will encourage people to wait until June to mow their lawns.
The ordinance would benefit pollinators, like bees who live in grass and foliage. Currently, Eau Claire's Weeds, Yards, and Lawns ordinance goes into effect starting in April but researchers say by mowing your lawn that early you could harm the habitat of pollinators who are still living in your grass. The council voted eight to two to approve the ordinance change.
The council also voted to apply for the 'vibrant spaces' grant program. If the grant is received it would give Eau Claire up to $50,000 to enhance the Phoenix Park south lawn.
The council also approved what is an important step for a local museum merger. The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved the transfer and assignment of lease agreements with the Wisconsin Logging Museum and the Chippewa Valley Museum to what will jointly be called Eau Claire Association of Museums.