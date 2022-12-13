City Council approves Shopko apartments plan, postpones Sunnyvale Acres

UPDATE:
At Tuesday night's Eau Claire City Council meeting, members narrowly approved the plans to redevelop the former Shopko property into apartments. At that same meeting, city council members postponed a vote on the proposed Sunnyvale Acres.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Next week, the Eau Claire City Council will be looking at two major apartment complex proposals, as well as how they can help pollinators.
According to their agenda packet, councilors will hold a study session on Tuesday to consider a Low or No Mow May this coming spring.
"No Mow May" is a national movement asking homeowners not to mow their lawns until June, allowing flowers like dandelions to grow, which in turns helps pollinators like bees thrive. Other Wisconsin cities including Osseo have implemented No Mow May.
By taking on this initiative, the city council would have to amend the ordinance saying grass cannot be over seven inches tall to have the rule not go until effect during the month of May.
The city council is not voting on anything to do with "No Mow May" next week, they will simply be learning more about the issue.
Also on the agenda is housing. As News 18 was first to report, plans are in the works to redevelop the former Shopko property into apartments.
The site plan shows it would be four stories, and include 258 units. Greywolf Partners Inc., who submitted the plans hope to break ground in March if the city council approves.
The council will have a public hearing Monday about re-zoning the property, and will take up the vote on the re-zoning and site plan on Tuesday.
The council will also be voting on another housing development. The development, owned by Sunnyvale Acres LLC, would be located off US 53 across the road from the State Patrol offices.
According to plans submitted to the city, this development would include seven buildings with a combined 72 units. These would all be one or two bedroom apartments, with developers saying they hope to price them between $750 and $900 a month.
The council will vote on the development on Tuesday.