City council tied on whether to move fireworks, some question whether city should host display at all

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A tie vote from the Eau Claire City Council Tuesday night means the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will not be moving to the High Bridge.
After a half hour discussion, council members voted five to five. Some council members who voted 'no' said it's important to keep with tradition. One councilwoman was worried the extra garbage and debris from the fireworks would pollute the Chippewa River. Other council members said the fireworks are not an essential service, and questioned whether the city should continue to host them in the future.
Although the fireworks are not moving to the High Bridge near the Cannery District, city manager Stephanie Hirsch still highly discourages them from being at Carson Park again. Due to safety concerns and a tight city budget, she thinks council should consider in the future whether to host the fireworks at a different location again, or not at all.
Council president Emily Berge said if the city did not host the fireworks, she's worried too many residents would decide to have own fireworks that may be unsafe.
On Monday night police and fire staff pointed out to the council several safety concerns such as risk of fire due to large pine trees, limited options for emergency response and traffic control.