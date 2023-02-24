City Council to consider Dewey Street Bridge replacement funding, Transit Center housing, liquor licenses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The upcoming Eau Claire City Council meeting will be a busy one with several important votes that will have an impact on residents.
One of those items relates to the Dewey Street Bridge, which goes over the Eau Claire River near the library. The council will be voting whether or not to apply for a grant to replace the bridge entirely.
According to the city council agenda packet, the grant would be from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which would give 100% of the funds needed for the project. The packet notes that the new bridge design would visually resemble the current bridge.
The bridge is more than 90 years old, and has been classified as structurally deficient.
Also on the agenda is what will happen to the coveted Combination Class B Intoxicating Liquor & Fermented Malt Beverage license. The license is one of only 82 in Eau Claire, and when recently made available, three businesses applied for it. They are Good Wives, Silly Serrano and Country Jam.
According to the city council agenda packet, the license review committee met with all three applicants and had no objections to any of them.
Another business applied for a liquor license expansion, which would be big news to those flying in and out of Eau Claire if approved.
Hanger 54 Grill is asking the city council to approve expanding their current license to include the gate waiting area at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Currently, there are only vending machines in that space. Hanger 54 would operate a mobile bar in this area only when there are flights.
Eau Claire's new transit center's stalled residential portion will be taking some steps forward again if the city council votes to approve a new development agreement.
While construction on the downtown transit center has been underway, the three story apartment project above it has been delayed for more than two years. Construction complications brought on by the pandemic caused delays and prompted the developer to back out at that time.
Now, the city council is scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to enter into a development agreement with Merge LLC to build the apartments. The proposal calls for three floors, with 81 units for multi-family and workforce housing.
The city council will hold a public hearing Monday night at 7 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's vote, with that meeting beginning at 4 p.m.