City Council to consider giving more ARPA funds to bus voucher program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People in Eau Claire that don't have a home might have an easier time getting around through the end of the year.
The Eau Claire city council on Tuesday will be voting on whether to put $12,000 of unused American Recuse Plan Act (APRA) phase one funds toward bus vouches for people experiencing homelessness.
According to the agenda packet for the council meeting, the program was already approved, but the need has exceeded what was anticipated. Two city councilors are asking for the additional APRA funds to match private donations for the vouches so they can continue to be given out through the end of this year.
City councilor Andrew Werthmann said that this is needed because there are not many places for people who are unhoused to go during the day, and with free bus rides, they will be able to get out of downtown to find jobs, get to work, go grocery shopping, and get to needed appointments.
The program works by giving free bus vouches out at places like Sojourner House or the public library to people in need. Werthmann said they started this last year, but more people have utilized the program that they originally budgeted for.
Recently the council voted against giving more ARPA funds to this program, but Werthmann said after that vote he and city councilor Roderick Jones found a way to make the program cost less, and with the help of community advocates, they found private businesses to donate to the program. Werthmann said so far about $10,000 has been raised to match the city's potential contribution.
The city council will have a public hearing for the resolution on Monday, and then will vote on Tuesday.
ARPA funds were given to communities across the country to speed up economic recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic.