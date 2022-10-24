City council to have public hearing ahead of vote on Costco project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Whether or not a Costco is built in the Chippewa Valley is up to the Eau Claire City Council, who will vote on the project at their meeting Tuesday.
Costco is seeking to build a new store near U.S. 53 and North Crossing in an area of land that was recently annexed from the town of Seymour.
The plan shows they intend to have a gas station and car wash, as well as tire sales section, photo center, a deli, pharmacy, optical center, and a bakery.
In the proposal written to the city, Costco officials said that their typical warehouses employ approximately 150 to 200 employees when they open, with a 50-50 mix of full time and part time workers.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved recommending the project to the city council at their meeting last Monday.
The city council will hold a public hearing Monday, October 24 at 7 p.m. on an ordinance to rezone the property as well as to adopt the general development plan for the Costco. They will vote on Tuesday at 4 p.m.