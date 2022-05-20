City Council to vote on bottling facility, annexation, and The Plus liquor license at upcoming meeting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A California-based water bottling company is looking to open a new facility right here in Eau Claire, meaning our water could soon be bought around the United States, and that's just one of the many big decisions the council will be weighing next week.
On Tuesday, Eau Claire City Councilors will get to vote on whether to enter a development and use agreement with Purple Rain Properties LLC to build a Niagara Waters beverage bottling facility.
According to its website, Niagara prides itself on its high-quality, low cost water.
The upcoming agenda packet outlines that the company would be using 425,000 gallons of water a day from Eau Claire wells, some for its manufacturing process but most would be bottled.
City Councilor Andrew Werthmann told News 18 that amount accounts for a little less than 5% of Eau Claire's daily water supply. And in the future, they want to double that.
"Ultimately my goal and my hope is that residents are able to engage in this, share their voices at city council on Monday night, or send us an email or text or call us, and really lets take a deliberative process here and look at if this is a good idea for our community or not," Werthmann said.
The company is looking to build a 500,000 square foot plan in the Gateway Northwest Business Park, which is on the city's northwest side. They estimate it will create 58 full-time positions.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing about whether the council should annex 438 acres from the town of Washington, including a portion of Lowes Creek County Park. The move would clear the way for a large housing development called Orchard Hills.
Neighbors have been outspoken in their opposition to the development, citing traffic, safety, and environmental concerns.
According to a memo sent to councilors, the plan is to postpone voting on the issue until mid-June and instead hold a work session to discuss the proposal.
They will also vote on whether two downtown businesses will lose their liquor licenses.
As we reported, city staff said the licenses of The Metro and The Plus, which shares a license with The Rev, were "abandoned" after remaining closed for more than two years.
The metro closed in February of 2020 following a kitchen fire. The Plus and The Rev closed in March of that same year because of Wisconsin's "safer at home" order.
A city ordinance says that any license unused for 90 days is considered abandoned and is subject to revocation.
The council was supposed to take up this issue two weeks ago, but postponed their vote to this Tuesday.
The council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. for their public hearing, and vote on these agenda items and others at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to view the agenda packet.