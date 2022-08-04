City council to vote on first street art proposal

Description of art project: Mural is drawn to represent some of the music venues that are available in the Chippewa Valley. It is a variation of a saxophone that that flows north to south down Franklin with the horn portion of the saxophone turning down Fay Street with musical notes. Fay Street turns off Franklin street at about a 45 degree angle and runs over to Putnam. It represents Jazz, Blues, Country, Classical and Rock n Roll in a family friendly depiction. The corner is a three point corner without a painted.