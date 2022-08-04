City council to vote on first street art proposal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The streets of Eau Claire could soon be more colorful.
An application for street art has been submitted, the first up for approval since the city started accepting applications a couple months ago. If approved, the art would at the corner of Fay and Franklin Streets in Eau Claire, on the northside hill.
The city first started accepting applications for street art in June. There are some rules though: for a street art location to be considered, it must be on a street classified as a local street, in a speed zone of 30 miles per hour or less and be no closer than 300 feet from a busier street.
Approved street art applications are for a period of three years, and applicants are responsible for the entire cost of applying the art, the cost for removal after the term is expired, and must maintain $1,000,000 of liability insurance.
City council will vote on whether to allow this art on Tuesday. The city's engineering department has already given it its stamp of approval.