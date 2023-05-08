City council to vote on putting APRA funds toward day shelter for people experiencing homelessness

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is considering using ARPA funds to pay for a day shelter location for the area's unhoused population.
The city has already allocated a majority of its $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and during Tuesday night's city council meeting, council will vote on how to spend $4 million of that federal pandemic recovery money.
As part of phase two, city officials are proposing to set aside $500,000 to buy or renovate an existing building to be used as a day shelter.
The Sojourner House is a nighttime homeless shelter, and Community Haven House is only open four days a week, which creates gaps in service.
"And that creates other locations that become a de facto day shelter. So we're hoping by helping to fund a day shelter location, we can make it easier for them to be able to use money just for operations versus rent," said Bille Hufford, project management coordinator for the city of Eau Claire.
As of now, Community Haven House pays $1,500 a month in rent for up to 15 days of operation.
The city prefers not to own whatever facility may be purchased, but rather find a partner that would own and manage the building and have a provider such as Community Haven House provide services.
City officials said Community Haven has had trouble being staffed, so the city would prefer to buy a building with just one level so that not as many staff would be needed.
Other proposed initiatives in phase two seek to use ARPA funding to increase affordable housing, increase transit ridership, and do equity, diversity, and inclusion-related projects.
Council will vote on this measure on Tuesday, May 9.