City Council to vote on referendum question, 80/20 apartment agreement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council will vote Tuesday on having a referendum question on the November ballot that would raise taxes for city residents.
According to paperwork submitted to the city, they want $1.2 million per year to add five new firefighters and paramedics, five more police officers, two community officers and another to work in the 911 dispatch center.
The exact raise in taxes won't be determined until after August 15, which is when the new construction report is released by the Department of Revenue.
The city council will also vote to allow the city to enter into a purchase and development agreement with Phoenix Parkside for an apartment development on Block 7 in downtown Eau Claire. We reported earlier this week about the Redevelopment Authority approving the project.
The five-story complex will be entirely apartments. Because of the city's involvement in the project, the developer is agreeing to lease at least 20% of the apartments at an affordable rate. That is defined by renters with family incomes of 80% of less of the county's median income.
This will be the second housing project of its kind in the city, which is called an 80/20 project. The first was in the Cannery District.