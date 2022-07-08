City Council to vote on whether to allow tax levy referendum question on November ballots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - City Councilors on Tuesday will vote on whether to allow a referendum to be on Eau Claire ballots this November.
The referendum will ask residents to see their property taxes raised in order to give the city more money to provide community services.
According to the resolution in the city council agenda packet, the city of Eau Claire's operating budget has remained constant for the past few years, while the cost of delivering essential city services has gone up.
In order to fund the city's core operational needs in areas like public safety and community services, the resolution says more money is needed from city residents. The proposed tax levy would bring in an additional $1 million to $1.8 million, but the resolution does not say how much more individuals would pay in property taxes.
If the city council votes to move this referendum forward, residents will get to vote on if they want to see this change during the November election.
The exact language of the referendum question will be put forth for councilors to vote on at their July 26 meeting.