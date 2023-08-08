City council votes approve firework committee; strikes 'homosexuality' from prohibited conduct rule

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council voted to approve two agenda items News 18 has recently reported they were set to consider.
The council voted six to two to form a Fourth of July committee. It comes after this year's July 4th celebration sparked criticism in the community, in part because the fireworks were launched at a new location, the high bridge. For years those fireworks were launched at Carson Park.
The committee will help the council decide where next year's events should be held by collecting feedback from the public and city departments.
The committee will be made of seven people, two more than originally planned. It includes two city council members, a representative from Visit Eau Claire, another from the neighborhood association, a person appointed by the Board of Health and a person to represent veterans. Those council members were chosen Tuesday and are Andrew Werthmann and Charlie Johnson.
The city council also unanimously approved amending a city ordinance, a move that impacts members of the local LGBTQ+ community.
As it has read for years, the public decency code included homosexuality as 'sexual conduct' that's prohibited under the 'exposing minors to harmful materials' ordinance. The amendment approved Tuesday removes the word 'homosexuality'.
City manager Stephanie Hirsch said the goal of the change is to clean up the old code and the outdated language. She said the complaint for the change came from a non-Eau Claire resident in June.