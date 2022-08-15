City-County Health Department to hold community conversation about opioids

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Opioid use is a problem that is increasing on a national scale, and on a local scale too. In Eau Claire County, the amount of opioid deaths doubled from 2014 to 2020.
Now, local health officials are hoping to educate the community on this growing problem. On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will host a virtual community conversation on opioid use and overdose prevention.
2021 numbers for opioid overdose deaths have not been released yet, but health officials say that it's already more than it was in 2020.
"There's definitely a significant increase in the opioid-related deaths, so that would be fentanyl, heroin, or other types of opioids," said Chelsie Smith, a public health nurse with the health department.
The 2021 Eau Claire County Health Assessment identified drug use as one of the top health priorities for our community, and the health department wants to know a little bit more from the public about what can be done to help solve this issue.
The virtual conversation will take place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. There will also be an in-person conversation on Monday August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Table.
