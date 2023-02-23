City eyes new development agreement for transit center housing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The residential portion of the future transit center is moving forward again as the city considers entering a new agreement with a developer.

The Eau Claire City Council will vote Tuesday whether or not to enter a development agreement with Merge LLC., who would be the ones to build apartments above the transit center on Farwell Street.

When construction on the downtown building began, the city was in an agreement with another developer, but city officials told News 18 in September that with construction complications brought on by the pandemic, it caused delays and the original developer backed out.

City officials said that construction of the new transit center has been on track while the residential portion was paused.

According to the city council agenda packet, Merge LLC would build three floors with 81 units for multi-family and workforce housing.

The city council meets for a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, and will vote on this and a number of other agenda items on Tuesday at 4 p.m.