City files public hearing notice for future of annexed land as lawsuit continues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're getting a better look at how the city of Eau Claire wants to use land recently annexed from the township of Washington. This is the same land that is the center of a lawsuit against the city from the township.
The city of Eau Claire has filed an official notice of hearing to change the city's comprehensive plan. They want to amend the use of land recently annexed into the city from agriculture rural housing to low, medium, and high density housing as well as mixed use.
News 18 was not allowed to take pictures of the documents at city hall, but created a not-to-scale rough draft of what the city wants to do.
The land in the southeast corner of the map at Mischler and Deerfield Roads is red, which is a mixed use space. That means housing and commercial properties could be built on this 36.6 acres. The area in orange, 45.5 acres would be twin-homes. The 93.3 acres in yellow is for single-family homes, and the remaining 55.7 acres in green is for multi-family homes, which could mean townhomes or apartments.
There are also ten new roads planned within that area.
Scott Allen, the director of community development for Eau Claire, told News 18 this document is still in draft form and could be changed.
The township is currently suing the city about the annexation. It wants the land returned to the township, saying the annexation is unlawful. The city disagrees.
Judge Emily Long has not made a decision in this case. This week paperwork was filed by the builder group hoping to develop that land, saying they want to have a say in this lawsuit.
Lawyers for the group CDPG Developers filed the motion Wednesday. In the paperwork, they say they have a vested interest in the case because they have an option to purchase part of the annexed land and they intend to develop it.
If the annexation is reversed they would be affected financially. They say the intend to defend the city's decision on the annexation which, they say, was properly reached and appropriately authorized.
As for the lawsuit, the next step is for a scheduling hearing to be held. That is when all involved parties will decide when this case will have its day in court.
Allen said the lawsuit does not slow down the comprehensive plan step of the process because the city's plan has always included land both within the city limits and outside of them.
Public hearings on this proposed amendment are planned for Monday, September 19 during the plan commission meeting and Monday, September 26 during the city council meeting. The City council will make the final decision the following day.
While this is amendment won't change anything yet, it is a necessary step before land owners can request to rezone the property.