City is asking for your input as they kick off 'Century Code Update' project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire is planning an update on zoning and the city, and before they do that, they want to know what people who live here think.
It's called the Century Code Update project and is described as a "once in 100-year process that will shape the future of the community."
"Eau Claire is taking a critical eye to all its land development regulations and will update and rewrite them to be more user-friendly, integrate graphics, illustrations, and tables, and modernize districts and standards," the press release said.
There is a project website, where in the future they will have a survey residents can take. They will also share dates of in-person engagement sessions. The first will be an open house at the public library June 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The press release said the open house is an "opportunity to learn more about the project purpose and process and provide your input on key topics such as the design of new development, the types of housing that are appropriate in the community, parking availability, sustainability and resiliency, and more."
The project is marking the 100th year anniversary of zoning in Eau Claire.