...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through
11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

City is not considering new plans submitted by Niagara Bottling

Water Bottle, Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Niagara Bottling will not be building a plant in Eau Claire after they re-submitted plans to the city.

You may remember last summer when California-based Niagara Bottling wanted to build a 500,000 square foot facility in Eau Claire, where they would have used about 5% of Eau Claire's daily water supply. This was opposed by some city councilors and residents. This included a "Protect Our Water" rally at City Hall. 

Last June, the vote was postponed indefinitely after the developer asked for their plans to be pulled from the city council agenda. 

More recently, Niagara has sought to build a facility in Minnesota, but MPR reports they are seeing some pushback from area residents.

Eau Claire community development director Aaron White told News 18 that Niagara re-released their proposal for an Eau Claire site, which would start the process over again locally. But, White said, the city does not plan on going forward with their proposal and are having other projects look at that same site.

