City is not considering new plans submitted by Niagara Bottling

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Niagara Bottling will not be building a plant in Eau Claire after they re-submitted plans to the city.
You may remember last summer when California-based Niagara Bottling wanted to build a 500,000 square foot facility in Eau Claire, where they would have used about 5% of Eau Claire's daily water supply. This was opposed by some city councilors and residents. This included a "Protect Our Water" rally at City Hall.
Last June, the vote was postponed indefinitely after the developer asked for their plans to be pulled from the city council agenda.
More recently, Niagara has sought to build a facility in Minnesota, but MPR reports they are seeing some pushback from area residents.
Eau Claire community development director Aaron White told News 18 that Niagara re-released their proposal for an Eau Claire site, which would start the process over again locally. But, White said, the city does not plan on going forward with their proposal and are having other projects look at that same site.