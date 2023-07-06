City is reconsidering adding a wheel tax; would cost less than previous proposal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire is again considering adding a local vehicle registration fee — commonly known as a wheel tax.
The proposed ordinance comes a few months after the last proposed wheel tax failed in a deadlock vote of the Eau Claire City Council.
According to the city council agenda, the new proposal would have the wheel tax at $24, as opposed to the former proposal of $30.
City Council Member Andrew Werthmann said this will cover about 20% of Eau Claires street budget, bringing in approximately $1.2 million annually.
Werthmann told News 18 the costs of installing roads has gone up drastically in the last few years.
"The funds would help us fill pot holes, make sure that our streets are being redone, our sidewalks are good, and anything transportation related," Werthmann said.
Revenue would go toward repairing the following streets, which would not be possible beginning in 2024 without the fee from Eau Claire drivers, according to the agenda. It would also allow the city to do "more robust pavement repair" for Birch Street next year.
1.Anderson Drive (Delbert to Melby)
2. Sheridan Road (Addison to Eddy)
3. Gilbert Street
4. Eldorado Boulevard
5. Old Wells Road (North of STH 312)
6. Forest Street (North of the High Bridge)
7. Grover Road (By Stein Boulevard)
8. Fairfax Street (Both Sides of Cut)
9. Rudolph Road (South of Golf Road)
10. Vernon Street
The city council will not be voting on the ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, but will be hearing the new proposal for the first time.
Werthmann says if it passes, it would go into effect next year and would be ongoing until the city receives more support from the state.