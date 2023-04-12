City looking for someone to fill district one Eau Claire city council seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council is looking for a north-side resident to serve.
Council is now accepting letters of interest from people who live in District One. Emily Berge held that seat but was elected to president of the council.
Letters must be received by the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday May 4. Eligible applicants will be interviewed on May 10 or 11, and will be asked to make a brief presentation on Monday May 22.
Councilors are paid $3,000 a year and meet on Monday and Tuesdays twice a month.