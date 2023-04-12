City looking for someone to fill district one Eau Claire city council seat

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

City looking for someone to fill district one Eau Claire city council seat

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Eau Claire Aldermanic Districts Adopted: May 24th, 2022

City of Eau Claire Aldermanic Districts Adopted: May 24th, 2022

 City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council is looking for a north-side resident to serve.

Council is now accepting letters of interest from people who live in District One. Emily Berge held that seat but was elected to president of the council. 

Letters must be received by the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. on Thursday May 4. Eligible applicants will be interviewed on May 10 or 11, and will be asked to make a brief presentation on Monday May 22. 

Councilors are paid $3,000 a year and meet on Monday and Tuesdays twice a month. 

Download PDF APPLICANTS SOUGHT FOR CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

Tags

Recommended for you