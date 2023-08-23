City moving ahead with paid parking proposal for downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Members of the South Barstow Business Improvement District and Downtown Eau Claire Inc. met with city administration Wednesday. The goal of the meeting was to get input on paid on-street parking before drawing up an official proposal, but downtown business owners are not onboard.
"Some of us are going to be closing our doors if we don't get customers through," said Erin Klaus, co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue.
Small business owners in downtown Eau Claire are not on board with paid parking at any price.
"This is make or break for a lot of us down here," Klaus said.
City officials are considering requiring payment for parking in downtown Eau Claire starting next year.
"The goal of paid on-street parking is two-fold. One is to encourage turnover, and that was contained in the 2019 parking study, and the second goal of it is to generate revenue to hire additional enforcement personnel into downtown," said city engineer Dave Solberg.
The details of what paid parking would look like are still undecided. The city is considering using either payment kiosks or an app to charge for parking on the street. The price per hour and the time limits for parking have not been determined.
Solberg said paid parking could bring in upwards of $60,000 each year depending on where the rate is set.
"50 cents an hour, and you have ten hours a day, six days a week, and there's 40% utilization rate, it comes out to about $63,000," Solberg said.
The proposal for paid parking uses a parking study done by the city in 2019.
Business owners say it is outdated and doesn't account for the changes in downtown over the last four years. They want a new study.
"Since 2019, like everybody said, Covid, we lost the railroad lot, the Transit Center has been taking up space now for a couple of years. The theory behind paid on-street parking is to push these people to less expensive, maybe further away parking, but quite honestly, I don't know if we have it," said Save Strobel, owner of Strobel Insurance.
Administrators are now drafting the proposal for the parking change. The Eau Claire City Council will be the deciding factor. The council could vote on the proposal as early as October 10.
As we reported, some downtown businesses are petitioning against paid street parking. Business owners said that petition now has over 500 signatures.