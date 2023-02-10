City of Eau Claire considering adding a wheel tax

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Drivers in Eau Claire could soon pay more to register their vehicles.
On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council will have a study session for considering adding a local vehicle registration fee. That is more commonly known as a wheel tax.
News 18 spoke with City Engineering Director Dave Solberg to learn more.
Solberg said if a wheel tax is enacted, the money would be used for transportation. That would include things like fixing roads and bridges, adding new roads, or paying off old debts.
Currently, if more money is needed for road projects, the city has to take it out of the general fund or borrow money through bonds.
"To keep up with future street conditions would be a challenge to do with just bonding," Solberg said. "Plus, we want to be a little bit more fiscally responsible than just strictly borrowing it. We'd like to try to and have a sustainable solution to address the streets and our transportation going forward."
If the city council decides to move forward with this, the wheel tax ordinance could be introduced as soon as February 28. Public hearings would take place during the next city council meeting in March.
Solberg said the city would hold an open house for the public to ask questions and learn more, similar to what they did during the recent referendum process.
As for the big question, how much would the wheel tax be, that would be up to city council. However, Solberg said of the 36 Wisconsin municipalities that have a wheel tax, the average is $22.
Eau Claire County already has a $30 wheel tax. Solberg said the city doesn't receive any of that money and the city's wheel tax would be in addition to the county's.
Over the years, many viewers have reached out to News 18 to ask when that county wheel tax will expire. We answered that question in 2021 and the answer remains the same today.
Related: You Ask, We Answer: What does the wheel tax pay for?
Right now, it seems it is here to stay. Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson told News 18 Friday there are no plans for the county wheel tax to expire anytime soon.