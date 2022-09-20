 Skip to main content
City of Eau Claire files motion to dismiss town of Washington annexation lawsuit

Town of Washington land
Chris Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire last week filed a motion to dismiss the town of Washington's lawsuit challenging the city's annexation of 400 acres of land.

The land is located to the northwest of Mischler and Deerfield roads, 300 of those acres are privately owned and 100 are publicly owned as Part of Lowe’s Creek.

In July, the town of Washington filed suit arguing the annexation was incorrectly treated as unanimous, when it was not, and seeks to invalidate the annexation. This latest development -- the city’s motion to dismiss the suit -- argues the annexation was legally unanimous,  as the 100 acres of public land controlled by the county did not require a signature, as it is not developable.

No word yet on when Judge Emily Long will decide on whether or not to dismiss the case.

