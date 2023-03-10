City of Eau Claire files new petition to annex Orchard Hills land

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The battle over a big parcel of land in Eau Claire County continues.
The city of Eau Claire has filed a new petition to annex a parcel of land from the Township of Washington into the city. Once again, township officials are not on board.
First, a bit of background:
In June of 2022, the Eau Claire City Council voted to annex more than 400 acres of land, known as Orchard Hills, into the city.
The Town of Washington filed a lawsuit against the city. In February, a judge ruled in favor of the township, saying the land could not have been annexed because the type of petition the city filed required the explicit consent of Eau Claire County, which they did not get at the time.
They needed that consent because to connect that land to the city of Eau Claire, they would annex part of Lowes Creek Park, which is a county park.
Fast forward to now, the city has filed a 'majority property owner petition.' Last time they filed a unanimous approval petition.
Deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer said with this new petition, they no longer need the county to sign off. They just need a majority of the landowners' approval.
The three private landowners who are on board - Laverne Stewart, Todd Hauge, and CDPG Developers - own more than 70% of the land in the proposed annexation.
"We'll continue to work with the Town of Washington and all our other neighbors to support reasonable growth," Hoffer said. "There may be times when we disagree, but neighbors don't always agree on everything. In this instance again, this is in the public interest and it's what the private property owners want, and I think their wishes should be respected."
Town of Washington officials are against the new petition. Town chairman Micheal Peterson said the city is breaking a written agreement that the city and five surrounding townships made years ago that said the city could not annex land outside its service/sewer area.
"The proper planning is to develop within a half mile of your border which would directly connect, and this is not. This is splitting the town in half and it's just arrogance on their part," Peterson said.
The city council will have a first ordinance reading on the annexation on Tuesday. They are expected to vote on March 28.