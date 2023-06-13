City of Eau Claire is working to rewrite zoning regulations, and you can help

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's zoning regulations haven't changed in decades. Now, city officials are looking to rewrite them.
'The Century Code Update Project' will be run by the planning division for the city. The Planning Manager, Ned Noel, said during the project, the division will be looking at rewriting land development regulations. Those regulations dictate how you are able to use your land.
The main focus is to make the regulations more modernized and user-friendly.
Noel said they will use the knowledge of the past to put Eau Claire in the future.
"The product of what you see in Eau Claire has been shaped by the zoning the past hundred years, and so now we can look at what we've learned from the past. Think about the future and with the code amendments," said Noel. "What can we actually do to make Eau Claire even a better place than what it is today."
To learn more about the project, there will be a listening session on June 20 at the Eau Claire public library. That runs from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. You can find a link to more information, click here. They will also be launching a community questionnaire in the future.