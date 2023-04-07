City of Eau Claire proposes urbanizing County Line Road near Jeffers Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is looking to do some reconstruction on a widely-used road on the north side of town.
The city is proposing to urbanize County Line Road near Jeffers Park.
Changes would include widening the pavement, putting down thicker pavement, adding curb and gutter, and possibly adding a sidewalk on one side and a multi-use path on the other.
The proposal also includes adding a roundabout to the corner of County Line and Jeffers Roads.
The estimated cost of the project is $3.6 million. The city would pay $750,000 and the rest would be covered by a DOT grant.
Although Country Jam recently decided to relocate near that area, city officials said plans for this project were already in the works due to expected higher traffic volumes from elsewhere.
"The biggest thing that we're trying to do is at least get the pavement wider because we're having an increased number of semis at Gateway Industrial Park as well as passenger vehicles from the subdivisions that are going in up there," said Eau Claire engineering director Dave Solberg.
If approved at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 11, construction would not begin until July of 2025.