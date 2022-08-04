City of Eau Claire responds to town of Washington lawsuit

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Saying it is "grounded in sound public policy" lawyers for the city of Eau Claire are now calling for a lawsuit filed by the town of Washington against them to be dismissed.
The township filed a lawsuit last month over the annexation of more than 400 acres of land in Eau Claire County. They say the annexation was unlawful and are asking the judge to declare the city's annexation invalid, and declare that all of the land is back under the township's jurisdiction.
The township alleges that since Eau Claire County didn't sign the annexation petition, and part of Lowes Creek Park, which is owned by the county is included in the request, the annexation request is invalid.
In its written response filed Wednesday, deputy city attorney Doug Hoffer said the lawsuit does not meet statutory requirements and they will soon file a motion to dismiss.
Emily Long is the judge assigned to this case. No hearing have been scheduled yet.