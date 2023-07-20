City of Eau Claire responds to town of Washington's lawsuit over annexation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is asking for the lawsuit against it by the town of Washington be dismissed. This as a new judge has been assigned the case.
Related: Eau Claire, town of Washington officials respond to new lawsuit against annexation
The township filed the lawsuit in June asking for the annexation of the hundreds of acres of land to be overturned. This was the second time the city annexed the land located off of County Highway II. The first time was last year. The township sued and that was overturned.
Earlier this year, a different kind of annexation petition was filed which was approved. The township filed its second lawsuit last month.
Now, the city is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. In their answer to the town's lawsuit, the deputy city attorney said, "this lawsuit is nothing more than an attempt to frustrate the rights of private property owners to develop their lands and exercise fundamental voting rights in the community of their choosing."
Previously, plans were in the works to build more than 100 homes on the land that was annexed. This was met with opposition from neighbors who felt it would take away from the community's rural feel, among other concerns.
The city also requested a new judge which was approved. Judge Emily Long was assigned to rule in the annexation lawsuit. She was the judge who overturned the first annexation. Now, Judge John Manydeeds will decide. There's no timeline on when Manydeeds may rule on the case.