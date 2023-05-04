City of Eau Claire seeks to change sewer service boundary line

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is looking to modify the sewer service boundary of the Orchard Hills area, a huge piece of land that the city has been trying to annex to make way for a large housing development.
The city of Eau Claire submitted an application to amend the boundary of the sewer service area that is being serviced by the Town of Washington.
On Wednesday night, the Chippewa-Eau Claire Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Council voted 8 to 3 to not change the boundary. That vote is advisory only.
The Eau Claire city engineer said the new boundary map creates an inlet that would allow the city to service that area.
The town of Washington chairman said the map still shows a void, so sewer services should not change.
The town of Brunswick chairman Wes Vlcek was one of the "no" votes.
"It's been kind of the stand of the towns that we're not against making changes, but we think that it should be a comprehensive change and not just kind of a piecemeal, putting it together piece by piece like this. And the fact that we should be working on a comprehensive plan long-term," Vlcek said.
Again, Wednesday night's MPO votes was advisory and the Wisconsin DNR will make the final decision on the city's application.
The DNR will not be making a decision until at least 30 days from Wednesday night's MPO policy council meeting.
Any person, organization, or governmental body in favor or against the application can submit written comments to the DNR until June 2.