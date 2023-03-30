City of Eau Claire to change payment method at parking ramps

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Locals and visitors will soon have a new payment method at city parking ramps in Eau Claire.
Starting next month, people will be able to prepay for parking at the Gibson Street and North Barstow ramps through an app called Passport Parking.
Here's how it works. You download the app to your phone. From there, you add the zone your vehicle is parked in, your car's license plate, payment information, and how many hours you'll be parked.
Since it's not launched in Eau Claire yet, you'll see a message pop up that says the page is "under construction," if you try to type in your parking zone.
Right now, people take a paper stub to enter the structure and pay as they leave the ramp.
With the app, you need to pay in advance.
"Our previous equipment was at the end of its life and was no longer being supported by the manufacturer so we needed to look for some new equipment. This is technology that's been around for five to 10 years. It's available in a lot of other cities across the Midwest and the nation," said Todd Bohrer, a parking administrator with the city of Eau Claire.
Passport Parking will be implemented April 15 and is free to download.
If you don't wish to use the app, there are kiosks located in the stair entrances of both parking ramps where you can pay with coins or card.
License plate reading cameras will also be installed at the ramp entrances to know when a car comes in.
People will have a 10-minute grace period to prepay.