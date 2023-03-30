City of Eau Claire to change payment method at parking ramps

 Skip to main content
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

City of Eau Claire to change payment method at parking ramps

  • Updated
  • 0
Barstow Parking Ramp Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Locals and visitors will soon have a new payment method at city parking ramps in Eau Claire.

Starting next month, people will be able to prepay for parking at the Gibson Street and North Barstow ramps through an app called Passport Parking.

Here's how it works.  You download the app to your phone.  From there, you add the zone your vehicle is parked in, your car's license plate, payment information, and how many hours you'll be parked.

Since it's not launched in Eau Claire yet, you'll see a message pop up that says the page is "under construction," if you try to type in your parking zone.

Right now, people take a paper stub to enter the structure and pay as they leave the ramp.

With the app, you need to pay in advance.

"Our previous equipment was at the end of its life and was no longer being supported by the manufacturer so we needed to look for some new equipment.  This is technology that's been around for five to 10 years.  It's available in a lot of other cities across the Midwest and the nation," said Todd Bohrer, a parking administrator with the city of Eau Claire.

Passport Parking will be implemented April 15 and is free to download.

If you don't wish to use the app, there are kiosks located in the stair entrances of both parking ramps where you can pay with coins or card.

License plate reading cameras will also be installed at the ramp entrances to know when a car comes in.

People will have a 10-minute grace period to prepay.

