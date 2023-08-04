City of Eau Claire wants to form fireworks committee for future 4th of July shows

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We're closer to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas than next year's 4th of July. But next week a committee could be formed in Eau Claire to help decide where next year's celebration should be held.
The City of Eau Claire is looking to improve future firework shows after some criticism of this year's show which was held right here on the high bridge for the first time.
On Tuesday the City Council will decide on creating a July 4th Celebration Committee. The goal of the group is to collect feedback from the public and city departments to improve the City's firework shows.
City Council president Emily Berge said City Manager Stephanie Hirsch had the idea to create a committee because the council felt rushed to make a decision on the location of this year's show.
"[Hirsch] said 'July 5th we'll start a committee for next year so we can vet all the options, talk through it and just really just have a good plan going forward' and really engage the community as well," Berge said.
The committee will consist of two City Council members and one representative from three local organizations. Those organizations include Visit Eau Claire, the Eau Claire County Veterans Service Commission and the Council of Neighborhood Associations.
Berge said the public is encouraged to attend committee meetings to provide input. At this time no decision has been made for the location of next year's 4th of July show.
The committee can also recommend locations for future shows but it cannot decide the final location. That will still be determined by the City Council.