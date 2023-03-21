City of Eau Claire's Prime Times spring & summer activity guide is now available

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spring is here and as we are warming up you and your children might be itching for some outdoor fun. The City of Eau Claire's Parks, Rec, and Forestry Department is here to help with its Prime Times Spring and Summer Activity Guide.
The guide contains youth activities, lessons, youth and adult athletic information, Fairfax pool information, and more.
Patrick Newkirk, the Interim Recreation Manager, said that the guide is only available online for the second year. What's new this year is that it is fully interactable.
"If you see an activity that you think your child might be interested in, you click right on it, it takes you right to that page," said Newkirk. "There's all the info you need to know, about what to sign up, when the schedule is, cost. Everything right there in one place that you can easily get to."
To see the entire guide, click the image below, or click here.