City official: Niagara Bottling plant proposal to be resubmitted

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Purple Rain L.L.C. withdrew their proposal for a Niagara Bottling plant in Eau Claire on Tuesday. However, it is not game over for the company.
City economic development manager Aaron White, who has spent months working with Purple Rain L.L.C., said the company fully intends on submitting a second proposal to build in Eau Claire within a year.
"Niagara felt that pulling it from the agenda will give them time to reevaluate the project and see what the best path is to go forward," White said.
Legally, it must wait a year, or it would need to have significant changes from the first proposal in order to make it back on City Council's agenda.
City attorney Steve Nick said that could include a substantial change to the plant size or amount of water it would use per day. Nick added, further discussions, studies, and plans in order to reassure the public of the city's water capacity would be another likely step.
White said there is no timeline as to when a new proposal may be drafted.