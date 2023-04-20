City officials: Wet weather added decade of damage to roads in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With one of the snowiest and wettest winters on record, Eau Claire officials say in less than one year, city roads have taken on an extra decade of damage.
Potholes like the ones on Rudolph Road could've been milled and filled if the proposed city wheel tax passed, but since it did not, the stretch will get what officials call a Band-Aid fix instead.
Eau Claire administrators say this winter has been tough on streets.
City engineering director Dave Solberg said there were few issues in September, but the excess moisture made many roads fail prematurely.
"That moisture gets in the pavement and moisture is the worst thing for pavement," Solberg said.
He added in a colder, dryer winter, the snow could be scraped off to the side, but during this warmer, wetter winter, more moisture seeped into the pavement, refreezing and expanding, thus damaging our streets.
The city said at least five roads were candidate projects. This means the top two inches of pavement would've been milled off and two inches of fresh pavement would've been put down. But since the proposed city vehicle registration fee, better known as the wheel tax, did not pass in late March, the city will do patching in those areas instead.
"The rest of those, our Community Services department will come out and they'll do crack fills. They'll do pothole patching. They'll do chip seals. And there's a number of maintenance treatments that our Community Services department will do, and they do it year after year after year. It's commonplace. That's what we do in the summer. This year they'll have a lot more to do," Solberg said.
Streets that are worse off, such as Fairfax Street from Mitscher Avenue to Arthur Street, will have a more thorough milling and overlay job this year.
Although he did not have an exact number, Solberg said they plan to have every pothole in the city filled by the end of this summer.
"That's what we're trying to focus on now, trying to make the best use of the dollars that we have and trying to blend which type of projects will provide the longest long-term economic benefit for that pavement structure going forward because $1 of maintenance now done on a routine basis can prevent anywhere from $6 to $10 of reconstruction costs."
Solberg estimates crews will begin patching as soon as the weather and temperatures improve.
For a list of upcoming reconstruction projects for 2023, click/tap on the 2023 CIP Map link.
Below is a list of the city's top priorities for patching:
1. Birch St (Germania to Starr)
2. Farwell (Madison to Earl)
3. Madison (Farwell to Whipple)
4. Rest of salt routes
5. Residentials
1. Anderson Dr. (Delbert to Melby)
2. Sheridan (Addison to Eddy)
3. Gilbert St.
4. Eldorado
5. Old Wells north of 312
6. Forest St by papermill
7. Grover Rd. by Stein Blvd.
8. Fairfax St. both sides of cut
9. Rudolph south of Golf
10. Vernon St.