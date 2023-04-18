City plans for Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up this Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's that time of year for the annual Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up and participation is expected to set records.
This Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will clean up trails, parks and riverbeds around the city.
An organizer for the program called the event ‘a beautification of the city.’ Projects include brush clearing from trails and placing new mulch for flowerbeds downtown.
To get people involved, the Parks and Recreation Department is trying a new initiative called ‘lucky trash.’
"We secretly plant 25 pieces of the lucky trash out into the city of Eau Claire and children or adults who find that can report that back to the Recreation Department to win a prize," Eau Claire Parks and Rec. Supervisor Julie Booth said.
The prizes were donated by local businesses who helped sponsor the event.
Booth says over 1,700 people have registered this year. Because of the increased number of volunteers, Booth is reminding people to be safe when driving around the city.
You can download a map of the cleaning locations below.