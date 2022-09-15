City proposes building boardwalk along Half Moon Lake

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire is looking to build a boardwalk along the western portion of Half Moon Lake.
Wednesday night during an informational meeting, the public had the chance to learn more about the project.
Officials are proposing to build a boardwalk that would start behind the Menard YMCA Tennis Center up to the Rod and Gun Park.
Eau Claire Parks and Forestry manager Steve Plaza said the proposed boardwalk would be a little more than 1,300 feet long including sitting areas, nice views, and possibly informational kiosks.
Plaza said there is currently a dirt path where the boardwalk would go, but it can get muddy and overgrown. So, the new structure would make it more accessible to a variety of users.
"This boardwalk would be used for the entire family, bikes, wheelchairs, strollers. Walkers could use this trail right now. The boardwalk would get people accessible to nature, closer to nature, who otherwise wouldn't be able to go back there," Plaza said.
It's estimated to cost $1.1 million, but bids have not been put out yet. The money would come from the city's trail fund budget.
Plaza plans to present the proposal to the Waterways and Parks Commission by October or November. If the commission approves the project, it would then go before city council who has the final vote.
Construction could start in 2023 if it gets the green light.