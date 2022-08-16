City, school district referendums up for vote this November

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In less than three months Eau Claire residents will cast their vote for a number of local and state elections. They'll also decide if they want to pay more in taxes for two local referendums.
Monday night the Eau Caire Area School District approved adding a referendum question to the ballot. But what exactly would the nearly $99 million mean for you?
That funding would go toward construction of additions and renovations at Memorial and North High Schools, South Middle School and Putnam Heights.
The referendum also refers to capital maintenance, building infrastructure and extra curricular facility improvements at other area schools.
With this referendum a resident who owns a $200,000 home would expect to pay around $80 more a year in taxes. That's because the $99 million would be spread out over the course of 20 years.
School board president Tim Nordin said it won't be long before they are faced with another referendum to support district operations, something Nordin said is critical and something they hope to address in two years.
"We do want to be sensitive to the amount that we are asking for in a given referendum. That's one of the reasons that we sort of dialed back some of our ideas for this referendum," Nordin said. "And yes, it will take investment over a course of many years in order to get our schools back. If we look at the amount, what we call the mill rate on our property taxes, Eau Claire's in the past 30 years are at one third of what they used to be."
The ECASD referendum won't be the only question on Eau Claire ballots this fall. In November, Eau Claire voters will also decide if the city should raise taxes to fund more emergency service positions.
The extra revenue generated from a $1.4 million referendum would fund six firefighters/paramedics, six police officers, two community service officers, and one civilian law enforcement associate for the 911 dispatch center.
If this passes, residents would see another jump in their taxes. According to the Eau Claire City Council, homeowners with the median cost of a home, which is about $194,000, can expect to pay an extra $43.82 per year. There is no time limit on this referendum.
But is it too much for voters?
"Would we rather have it all to ourselves on the ballot? Of course, but the city also has clear needs. We are really confident that our community is going to see the value in both sides," Nordin said.
The ECASD referendum question is as follows:
Shall the Eau Claire Area School District, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $98,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at Memorial and North High, South Middle and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools; capital maintenance, building infrastructure, and site and extra-curricular facility improvements at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Putnam Heights, Sam Davey and Sherman Elementary, Northstar and South Middle, and Memorial and North High Schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?