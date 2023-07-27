City sends postcards requesting assessment of properties

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire residents are receiving summer housing assessments. This year, appraisers want to see the inside of your home.
The city's assessing division is looking for significant updates that would raise the value of houses — things like new flooring, cabinets, and underground water sprinkler systems.
According to Heidi Ender, the city assessor for the Eau Claire, the visits are to review the properties to ensure the accuracy of their assessment records.
They're sending postcards out to some residents for the second year. Right now, they are focusing on the East Hill and West Side of Eau Claire.
"We hope people are open to us coming, even if they don't want us inside the house, if they could give us a call when they receive their postcard, so we can at least talk it over the phone and make sure we have updated records," said Ender. "It's our best attempt to make sure everybody is paying their fair and equitable portion of taxes."
The assessors hope to re-appraise every home in Eau Claire. They think it will take about 12 years, however once the rotation is done, they will start over once again.
If you get a postcard, call the city assessing division to schedule an appointment.
City officials say these appointments will only take about ten minutes.