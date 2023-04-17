City soccer park ready for kick off, weather permitting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire says its soccer park will be ready for kick-off on Saturday.
A city parks and recreation official says the recent snowy weather won't impact the start of the soccer season.
The fields are used by youth leagues, the Chippewa Valley Soccer League and the Eau Claire United club team. Games are scheduled to begin this weekend.
"Tomorrow and the rest of the week, parks maintenance crews are going to be working on getting the lining of the fields done. And right this second we are going to be ready to go for Saturday," Interim Recreation Manager Patrick Newkirk.
Snow isn't the only thing that could have impacted the start of the season. Last week the complex suffered vandalism after a vehicle did donuts in the grass.
Newkirk says maintenance crews have begun making repairs. He says the crews have modified the layouts of the fields to ensure they will be ready for Saturday.
While the fields are a go for now the season can still be delayed if we get a lot of rain or snow this week. They'll cancel the games if the field doesn't provide a safe playing surface.