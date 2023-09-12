City to hold government education workshop for small business owners

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area business owners are getting a chance to learn about local government and how it could impact them.
On Thursday, the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce will host an educational workshop called 'Making a Difference.'
The goal of the workshop is to connect local business owners with city, county, and school district officials to learn how these different agencies work, as well as how decisions are made at different levels of government.
Scott Rogers with the chamber said the event is a chance for people to learn how those decisions impact their business.
"Part of our program is to do education. Where do things like housing and parking, what level of government deals with that? What level of government deals with immigration? What level of government deals with different kinds of taxes? So that you can understand what to follow," he said.
Rogers said the chamber has hosted the event in the past. With changes in city and county leadership over the years, he added it's beneficial to continue having the workshop.
The chamber will also host a 'Candidate Training School' next month. That workshop will focus on how to run for public office. More information about that can be found here.