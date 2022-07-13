'Clean Sweep' happening in Eau Claire Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're seeking to dispose of certain chemicals around the house, they will be accepted at this weekend's 'Clean Sweep' put on by Eau Claire County Recycling and Sustainability.
Located at WRR Environmental Services on Ryder Road in Eau Claire, people can drop off the following for free: Oil based paints, thinners/strippers, stains/varnish, solvents, cleaners/polishes, old fuel, used oil and filters, antifreeze, aerosol cans.
They will also take latex paint, light bulbs and 10 ln. propane cylinders for a fee. Officials say all chemicals must be in their original containers with the product label.
Materials that are not accepted include electronics other than lightbulbs, biological and infectious waste, radioactive materials, pesticides pool chemicals, pressurized cylinders other than propane cylinders (1 lb. and 20 lb.), fire extinguishers, explosive and shock sensitive materials, and commercial, industrial, institutional and agricultural generated wastes.
This Clean Sweep will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16. The next Clean Sweep will be on September 17.
This event is intended for only Eau Claire County residents. Learn more about Clean Sweep here.