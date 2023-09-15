Clean Sweep happening this Saturday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gather your old cans of paint and other chemicals so they can be disposed of properly this weekend.
The last Clean Sweep event of the year is happening September 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Clean Sweep is a day Eau Claire County residents can have potentially hazardous items disposed of at no cost.
For free they are accepting oil based paints, thinners/strippers, stains/varnish, corrosives, solvents, cleaners/polishes, old fuel, used oil and filters, antifreeze, and aerosol cans. For a fee they are taking latex paint, light bulbs, one and 20 pound propane cylinders with no rust.
The event is happening at WRR Enviornmental on Ryder Road off Highway 93. They do not accept electronics, biological waste, or pool chemicals. Click here for more information.