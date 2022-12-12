Clearwater Clues hosts winter medallion hunt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The hunt is on for another medallion in Eau Claire. Clearwater Clues is kicking off a winter medallion hunt. This is in addition to their summer hunt they started this year.
The hunt starts on December 17 and goes until the 22nd. Each day of the hunt, a clue will be released on the Clearwater Clues Facebook page. Each clue will lead you to a different landmark in Eau Claire. On the sign for the landmark, there will be two letters or numbers. Hunters will unscramble those letters throughout the hunt to reveal the location of the medallion.
"We actually had purchased three medallions in case one of them over the summer got lost, and we figured it's coming to the end of 2022 and this medallion's only good for another couple of weeks so let's hide another one here before the holidays and continue the fun one more time here in 2022," said Jed Stutzman, Co-organizer of the hunt.
The winning hunters will be receiving the prize of a fanny pack.
Inside the fanny pack, there will be $500 worth of gift cards to local businesses.