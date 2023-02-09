Cloudier skies, increasing winds return for today but temperatures remain mild

After seeing sunny skies and highs in the 40s on our Wednesday, we'll be seeing some small changes to round out the workweek.
Skies will be cloudy for our Thursday and a few flurries and light snow showers along with patchy areas of drizzle could be possible. The bigger snows will fall in southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.
A cold front will also bring an increase in winds out of the north and northwest with sustained winds of 10-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
The front will also drop temperatures tonight and Friday but only back to near seasonal averages.
Don't worry though, we'll warm right back up into the weekend though winds will remain gusty on Saturday. The mild to warm weather will continue into next week and staying mostly dry until the next chance of precipitation towards the middle of next week.