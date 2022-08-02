 Skip to main content
Coaches, seniors help McGinnis transition at North

  • Updated
080222 Matt McGinnis Eau Claire North football

Matt McGinnis addresses his Eau Claire North Huskies football team following a practice session on August 2, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Matt McGinnis' head is spinning, but that's to be expected.

After four years as an assistant coach, McGinnis led his first Eau Claire North football practice as head coach on Tuesday morning.

"Super excited, super nervous, Kind of all emotions, but been going really good," McGinnis said during a break. "I've surrounded myself with a really great group of coaches, have a great group of seniors that I'm going to really lean on."

McGinnis said the senior class has fully committed itself. On Tuesday, the Huskies practiced with energy and intensity, looking to set the tone for a successful season.

"It's an awesome group, and that's what made it so easy to apply for the job and go through the whole process," McGinnis said of the senior class. "They make me better, which is huge."

Senior running back James Jarzynski said he trusts McGinnis, who will continue to serve as offensive line coach and call plays on offense.

"It's a really great feeling to finish out my senior year with the coach I started with," he said.

North opens the season Friday, August 19, against La Crosse Central at Carson Park.

