Collective Arts opening for people of all ages to be creative

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new Collective Arts Center is opening up soon for kids and adults of all ages off Madison Street.
The center will offer music for teens, a choir, dance studio, and visual arts classes for all ages starting in the the fall. Theater classes will begin in the spring. The owners wanted to start the center to allow kids to learn new skills, and have a creative and comfortable space to express themselves.
"Just having this be a place where everyone lifts each other up," said Co-owner Alynzia Fenske. "That it's not about 'this is what you are doing better than me' or 'I'm doing better than you.' That you admire each other for the things that you do well and you support and encourage each other for the things you do less well and just find friendships in that."
The Collective Arts Center is still a work in progress and will kick off with an open house on October 11 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with hands on demonstrations. You can find more information about the center and how you can be apart of its many programs here.