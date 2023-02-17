Coloring contest starts Monday in Eau Claire for kids

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A coloring contest for kids under the age of 13 starts Monday in Eau Claire.
The RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Youth Coloring Contest starts February 20, 2023.
The contest is for kids 12-years-old and younger. Ten winners will be chosen in early March and will win a prize.
If you'd like to participate, you can pick-up coloring sheets at any RCU office or print a copy here. Completed drawings need to be returned on or before March 3. They can be dropped off at any RCU office, emailed to foundation@rcu.org or mailed to this address:
RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront Coloring Contest
PO Box 970
Eau Claire, WI 54702